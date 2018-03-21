Medical examiner releases details on woman killed in Camas; boyfriend wanted by police

A woman who was killed in Camas died of “multiple sharp force injuries,” according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The medical examiner confirmed Wednesday that 35-year-old Luz Guitron’s death was a homicide.
Police responded to the 2100 block of Northeast Everett Street on Sunday afternoon, where they found signs of a struggle inside a home and located Guitron’s body.
The suspect in this case was identified as 38-year-old Guillermo Juarez. Investigators said Guitron and Juarez dated for years and had a child together.
On Wednesday, Camas police said there was no new information to release regarding the search for Juarez.
Juarez is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Camas Police Department.
Guitron worked at the Moda Center as a cook and was described by co-workers as someone who was always smiling and would do anything for her children.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Online Public File: