Metro East Rose Festival Court princess announced

Metro East - West Linn High School crowned its 2018 Rose Festival Court Princess on Wednesday.

Caitlin McCabe is a junior and plans to attend a four-year college outside of Oregon and major in chemical engineering.

She is a member of Varsity Track and Field, Youth Advisory Council, Model United Nations, and Chamber Orchestra. She enjoys sewing and writing fiction in her free time.

McCabe said her favorite Rose Festival event is the CityFair, because “it draws people out from their homes and normal walks of life to join together in one large exuberant celebration of Portland and its people."

The 2018 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen's Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union on Saturday, June 9 at 8:30 a.m. just before the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade.

