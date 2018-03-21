I-5 reopens after suspicious package investigation in Woodburn - KPTV - FOX 12

I-5 reopens after suspicious package investigation in Woodburn

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) -

Oregon State Police responded to a "suspicious" package near Interstate 5 at the Woodburn interchange.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said all three southbound lanes of I-5 were closed near the Woodburn interchange, exit 271.

OSP said bomb technicians responded to the scene and the highway was shut down in both directions for about 20 minutes while technicians X-rayed the package.

OSP said the package turned out to be mylar and parachute cord.

By 3:30 p.m., ODOT reported all lanes of I-5 had reopened, but traffic was moving slowly due to the backup from the closure. 

