Metro West Rose Festival Court princess announced

Metro West - Westview High School announced its 2018 Rose Festival Court Princess on Wednesday.

Maya Bedge is a junior and plans to attend a 4-year college double-majoring in economics and engineering.

She is a member of Varsity Speech and Debate Team, Oregon Model United Nations and Co-Chair of Beaverton's Mayor's Youth Advisory Board. In her free time, she plays harp at nursing homes and other community events.

Bedge's favorite Rose Festival event is the Starlight Parade:

“The Starlight Parade is by far my favorite Rose Festival event. Sitting on the sidewalk of Broadway near Pioneer Square, surrounded by the warm summer night and watching the event has always been a highlight of my summer," she said.

The 2018 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen's Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union on Saturday, June 9 at 8:30 a.m. just before the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.