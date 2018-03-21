Clark College students on edge from multiple racial incidents

Two incidences of campus intolerance at Clark College has occurred in the span of two weeks making some students feel uncomfortable on campus.

On Monday, an anti-Semitic flier was posted outside Gaiser Hall, one of the central buildings at Clark College and home to the school’s Office of Diversity and Equity.

A week before, someone in a car shouted racist slurs at the president of the Black Student Union.

The school said another student received a racist message.

Two members of the Black Student Union spoke with FOX 12 and expressed that the current environment at Clark College made it too comfortable for people to use hateful speech and oppressive behavior.

They said they worry about those behaviors escalating into physical attacks.

“It makes me, well, sad is my first reaction. And then scared and uncomfortable. Makes it really hard to focus on my studies,” Lexi Peterson-Burge from Black Student Union said.

There have been several reports of bias incidents at Clark College over the past two years, including at least one other incident involving a flier.

“It’s depressing. You know? It’s depressing that this has been allowed to go on for so long, and is re-occurring,” said Kenon McCollins, a Clark College student.

The school’s president released a statement to students and staff on Monday, acknowledging a “pattern of increasingly aggressive forms of racism at the college.”

The school has announced a meeting with students on Thursday to discuss the situation.

