SWAT standoff after shots fired at deputies on Puget Island in Wahkiakum County

WAHKIAKUM COUNTY, WA (KPTV) -

A SWAT team was engaged in a standoff with a suspect on Puget Island in Wahkiakum County after shots were fired at deputies.

A Washington State Patrol spokesperson said a mental health professional responded to a home to conduct a welfare check at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and heard a gunshot.

Deputies responded to the scene on the 100 block of East Birnie Slough Road and reported more shots fired toward them.

A SWAT team was then called to the scene. Wahkiakum County deputies  said the suspect remained in the home and was refusing to come out. 

By 5 p.m., deputies said the suspect was taken into custody and there were no injuries in connection with this case. 

No other details were immediately released. 

