Portland man hit by car in suspected bias crime stays positive: ‘My wife is good. My baby is good’

A Portland man who lost part of his leg in a suspected bias crime on the Oregon coast is staying positive, even as he remains in the hospital and faces additional surgeries.

Perry Nicolopoulos, 68, of Puyallup, Washington, is facing numerous charges including attempted murder, first-degree assault, hit-and-run, DUII and reckless driving.

Prosecutors said Nicolopoulos was motivated by bias when he ran down Mohammed Mohammadi, a Muslim man, earlier this month.

Investigators said Nicolopoulos hit Mohammadi’s car in the Walgreens parking lot in Lincoln City. Mohammadi got out of the car and detectives said Nicolopoulos rammed into the car again, pinning Mohammadi between the two cars.

Mohammadi’s wife and infant child were in his car at the time.

“Why did he hurt us? Why? Why was the reason? Did he see that I have a baby in my car? Did he see I had my wife is in the car?" Mohammadi told FOX 12 from his hospital room Wednesday.

Mohammadi moved to the U.S. from Afghanistan three years ago after serving as an English interpreter for the U.S. military. While he and his family have plenty of reasons to be upset after what happened to him this month, which includes part of his leg being amputated, that’s not the way Mohammadi looks at things.

“My wife is good. My baby is good. I am alive. That is everything,” he said. “Now we're going to think about the future. Not about the past. Let's forget the past.”

A GoFundMe page was started for Mohammadi, who works at Palisades Market in Lake Oswego, and he said he has read every single comment people have posted on the site.

He said messages have come from all around the U.S., as well as France and Australia.

“It makes me cry when I think about how nice people are to me. And I forget some of the pain,” he said.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.