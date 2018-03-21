Downtown Oregon City among semifinalists for Great American Main Street Award

Downtown Oregon City is among the semifinalists for the 2018 Great American Main Street Award.

Nine semifinalists were selected by a national jury of community development professionals and representatives of government agencies involved in economic development and historic preservation.

Three winners will be selected during the Main Street Now Conference on March 26 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Members of the Downtown Oregon City Association with join city commissioners and state and county representatives at the event.

The Downtown Oregon City Association reports that nearly $42 million has been invested in the downtown district since 2009, with 28 new businesses opening in that time.

Along with Oregon City, other contenders for the award are Berlin, Md., Brunswick, Maine, Chillicothe, Mo., Grapevine, Texas, Howell, Mich., Saline, Mich., Rock Springs, Wyo., Tupelo, Miss. And Wausau Wis.

If Downtown Oregon City Association is selected as a Great American Main Street Award winner, it will be the first ever community in Oregon and the first on the West Coast in the last eight years.

The association is hosting an open house from noon to 5 p.m. April 7 in downtown Oregon City with all-day happy hours and specials at businesses, as well as live music.

For more, go to downtownoregoncity.org.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.