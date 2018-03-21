Ducks, Beavers ready for Sweet 16 of women’s NCAA Tournament - KPTV - FOX 12

Ducks, Beavers ready for Sweet 16 of women's NCAA Tournament

CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) -

Both the University of Oregon and Oregon State University are sending their women’s basketball teams to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The Beavers got a big sendoff at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis on Wednesday.

Fans lined up to cheer for the players as they departed for Lexington, Kentucky.

The sixth-seeded Beavers will take on Baylor, a number-two seed, on Friday night. The Beavers pulled off the upset of Tennessee on Sunday.

The University of Oregon women are heading to Spokane to take on number-11 Central Michigan.

The second-seeded Ducks practiced in Eugene on Wednesday afternoon and will head north Thursday in preparation for Saturday’s game.

