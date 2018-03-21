Ducks, Beavers ready for Sweet 16 of women’s NCAA Tournament

Both the University of Oregon and Oregon State University are sending their women’s basketball teams to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The Beavers got a big sendoff at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis on Wednesday.

Fans lined up to cheer for the players as they departed for Lexington, Kentucky.

The sixth-seeded Beavers will take on Baylor, a number-two seed, on Friday night. The Beavers pulled off the upset of Tennessee on Sunday.

The University of Oregon women are heading to Spokane to take on number-11 Central Michigan.

The second-seeded Ducks practiced in Eugene on Wednesday afternoon and will head north Thursday in preparation for Saturday’s game.

