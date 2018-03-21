Police: One person injured in Milwaukie stabbing

Milwaukie police are investigating a stabbing that left one person injured early Wednesday morning.

Police said at about 2:30 a.m., a man in his 20s arrived at Providence Milwaukie Hospital with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital where he was treated and released.

Police learned that the stabbing happened on the Springwater Trail near the 5000 block of Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard. Before the stabbing, the victim had been at or around Jumbo Restaurant and Lounge, located at 4427 Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard.

The suspect was described as a transient, but has not been identified, according to police.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Milwaukie Police Det. Sgt. Tom Broomfield at 503-786-7500. Reference case #18-1153.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.