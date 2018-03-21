Pearl District business owners concerned after latest burglary

Business owners in the Pearl District are on edge following the latest in a series of break-ins and burglaries in the area.

Andre Karam, who owns the Lebanese restaurant Zaatar on Northwest 11th and Flanders Street started his morning with an unsettling phone call from a neighboring business owner, who informed him his window had been smashed.

A look at video from his surveillance cameras showed a burglar walking through the shattered door and heading straight for the cash register.

Karam said the suspect got away with about $200 cash, and left his register inoperable.

The break-in, he said, is just the latest in a string of businesses recently targeted by burglars in the area.

Karam said he’d like to see more police patrols and enforcement in the Pearl District.

“It’s the time right now. I’m talking really strongly about it. It’s time right now. Or people are not going to feel safe coming around here,” said Karam.

Monica Martu, who owns a hair salon two storefronts down from Karam, said the burglaries, petty thefts and aggressive people on the street in the Pearl District have made her customers uncomfortable.

“They don’t feel as safe as they used to,” said Martu. “I don’t know what to do about that, honestly. I do feel unsafe myself.”

The Portland Police Bureau is investigating the burglary at Zaatar. The bureau also has regular bike patrols in the area.

