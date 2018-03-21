Police investigating shooting in NE Portland; one man seriously injured

Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Portland that left one man hospitalized with serious injuries.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Northeast 79th Avenue at 5:40 p.m. March 21.

A man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. Officers and witnesses provided emergency first aid until medical crews arrived at the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries described as serious, but not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers located evidence of gunfire on 79th Avenue, including a parked vehicle and multiple homes that were hit by gunfire.

People were in the homes hit by the shots, but police did not locate anyone else injured in the shooting.

Officers learned a white vehicle was seen leaving the scene shortly after the shooting. Investigators said, based on the initial information in this investigation, there was not believed to be a danger to the community in connection with this shooting.

The Gang Enforcement Team was called out to further investigate.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.

