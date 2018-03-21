Rose named after 'Rosie the Riveter' planted at the International Rose Test Garden

Wednesday was National Rosie the Riveter Day. Rosie is a symbol of women in the workplace, especially those who stepped up during World War II.

The Portland Rose Festival celebrated by planting a rose that was named after her.

The Rosie the Riveter Floribunda Rose was planted on Wednesday at the International Rose Test Garden.

Organizers say the flowers will be a way to honor women who helped with the war effort.

"It's recognizing something that was pivotal to our history and it got women back into our workforce," said Harry Landers, Royal Rosarian member.

The roses are part of a living memorial rose garden which honors the women of World War II.

