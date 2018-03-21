22 dogs rescued in La Pine arrive at Oregon Humane Society

More than 50 dogs were rescued from a home in La Pine, and now, many of them will be up for adoption in Portland.

On March 16, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office were called out to a home in the 51000 block of Ash Road in La Pine to perform a welfare check of dogs on the property.

When deputies arrived, they found that the "minimum care standards" were not being met.

The sheriff's office said the owner is cooperating with the investigation and released ownership of 53 dogs to the Humane Society of Central Oregon.

Twenty-two of the dogs were transported to the Oregon Humane Society on Saturday.

"This was a very large intake of dogs for our partners at HSCO and we are glad to assist," said Sharon Harmon, OHS president and CEO. "We have the resources and expertise to care for these pets and find them loving homes."

OHS said about 19 of the 22 dogs, including German Shorthaired Pointers, Labrador Retrievers, Dachshunds and Chihuahuas, will be available for adoption starting Friday, March 23.

OHS said the dogs' photos and profiles will be posted Thursday evening and adoptions will start Friday morning at 10 a.m.

For more information visit www.oregonhumane.org

