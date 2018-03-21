22 dogs rescued in La Pine arrive at Oregon Humane Society

The brazen heist was caught on camera at Suburban Chevrolet in Sandy on Thursday.More >
The brazen heist was caught on camera at Suburban Chevrolet in Sandy on Thursday.More >
Two Michigan parents turned their son over to authorities after they say he confessed to planning a school shooting.More >
Two Michigan parents turned their son over to authorities after they say he confessed to planning a school shooting.More >
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.More >
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.More >
A Florida sheriff's lieutenant is charged with driving under the influence after she was spotted driving backward.More >
A Florida sheriff's lieutenant is charged with driving under the influence after she was spotted driving backward.More >
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue confirmed one person was injured in the incident near Southwest Rose Biggi Avenue on Wednesday morning.More >
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue confirmed one person was injured in the incident near Southwest Rose Biggi Avenue on Wednesday morning.More >
If you wash meat before cooking it, you might want to read this.More >
If you wash meat before cooking it, you might want to read this.More >
A Florida sheriff says a 16-year-old boy killed his friend after finding out he was in a relationship with a girl he liked.More >
A Florida sheriff says a 16-year-old boy killed his friend after finding out he was in a relationship with a girl he liked.More >
A Pennsylvania couple face criminal charges after police found the body of their 6-month-old daughter in a crawl space of their residence.More >
A Pennsylvania couple face criminal charges after police found the body of their 6-month-old daughter in a crawl space of their residence.More >
A father is suing the Boy Scouts of America after his son was blocked from becoming an Eagle Scout and had his merit badges revoked.More >
A father is suing the Boy Scouts of America after his son was blocked from becoming an Eagle Scout and had his merit badges revoked.More >
New research is claiming that second-hand exposure to marijuana smoke is as bad for you, as tobacco smoke.More >
New research is claiming that second-hand exposure to marijuana smoke is as bad for you, as tobacco smoke.More >