Police investigating robbery at Boost Mobile store in NE Portland

Portland police are searching for a suspect after responding to a robbery at Boost Mobile Wednesday evening.

Officers arrived at the store, located at 1120 Northeast 82nd Avenue, at 6:40 p.m. and learned the suspect entered the store and demanded money while brandishing a knife.

According to police, after the suspect obtained cash, he directed an employee and customer into a back room, then left the store without incident.

Officers searched the neighborhood for the suspect but did not locate him.

Police said the suspect is a man, about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a slim build, and was wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Robbery Detail detectives at 503-823-0405.

