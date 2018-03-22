Vancouver boy who saved sister named Royal Rosarian Newsmaker of the Year nominee

A 9-year-old Vancouver boy is being recognized for saving his little sister when a tree fell on their home during the January 2017 winter storm.

Brady McMullen was named as FOX 12's nominee for the Royal Rosarian Newsmaker of the Year by Wayne Garcia Wednesday night.

In January of 2017, an 85-foot tall Oak tree came crashing onto the McMullen's home. Brady and his sister, Lainey, were inside the house playing game when the tree fell. Brady acted quickly to get Lainey and himself to safety.

"A piece of wood was going to drop on her head. She was sitting back in the couch and I was on the ottoman and I grabbed her as fast as I could," said Brady.

Brady's father, Thomas, said when they finally saw the damage they realized just how bad it could have been.

"The arborist came out days later and said the house should be flattened right now. It's a miracle that it didn't," said Thomas.

Thomas says he is honored to have his son as a Newsmaker.

"I couldn't believe it. The whole year that everything that went on, with all the news stories they picked him. So yeah, it was pretty inspiring," said Thomas.

