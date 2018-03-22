Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in NE Portland

Police responded to a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in northeast Portland Wednesday evening.

According to Portland police, the crash happened in the 12200 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard at 9:12 p.m.

When officers and medical personnel arrived on scene, they found a man on the ground suffering from serious injuries. Medical aid was administered but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on preliminary information, officers believe the victim was crossing NE Sandy Blvd. when he was struck by a grey Subaru Legacy that was traveling westbound.

The driver of the Subaru stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Major Crash Team is on scene investigating the crash.

Northeast Sandy Boulevard will be closed to traffic between Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast 125th Avenue during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.