Teen hit by car in late night Gresham crash, both legs broken

A 15-year-old boy was hit by a car in Gresham late Wednesday night when he illegally crossed the street, police said.

Just before 11 p.m., a 56-year-man was driving his maroon 1996 Ford Taurus westbound on Southeast Division Street in the right lane near Southeast 176th Avenue, according to Gresham police.

The Taurus hit a teen who was crossing Southeast Division Street diagonally, which is again against the law. The boy was walking away from a bus stop and was not in a crosswalk nor wearing reflective clothing, police said.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with officers.

The teen was transported to a hospital with an injured shoulder and two broken legs.

Police said the teen is at fault for the crash, but officers ticketed the driver for driving with a suspended license and not being insured.

Gresham police want to remind residents to look before crossing roadways, always use a crosswalk and wear reflective clothing when walking in the dark.

