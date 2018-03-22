On the Go with Joe at The Candy Basket - KPTV - FOX 12

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

Easter is Sunday and for folks looking for some chocolate bunnies and other candies, there’s a local spot that knows a thing or two about making treats. 

The Candy Basket, located at 1924 Northeast 181st Avenue in Portland, is one of the largest candy companies in the Pacific Northwest.

It has been making candies and chocolates since 1914 and one of the company’s busiest times of the year is Easter. 

For Easter, The Candy Basket’s seasonal collection includes chocolate bunnies and eggs, even deviled ones, and salt water taffy.

Learn more about The Candy Basket on its website

