Links featured MORE Good Day Oregon - Thursday, March 22

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Thursday, March 22, 2018.

Portland’s Instafamous duo “The Gay Beards” share their favorite things to do and places to go in the Rose City https://www.instagram.com/thegaybeards/?hl=en and http://www.tedxportland.com/

MORE learns what to expect from this weekend’s Oregon Ghost Conference in Seaside http://www.oregonghostconference.com

The biggest “don’ts” for when you say “I do” http://www.bridalbliss.com

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.