Johnathan Dahl and Brian Delaurenti have been delighting Instagrammers for four years now with their fun photos of decorated beards. Now the Instafamous duo behind “The Gay Beards” account is taking on a new challenge. They’re giving a Tedx Portland talk in April. MORE’s Molly Riehl chats with Johnathan and Brian about being social media stars, what they’re planning for their talk and their tips for taking on Portland.

