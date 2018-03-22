The Gay Beards - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

The Gay Beards

Posted: Updated:
Image KPTV Image KPTV
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Johnathan Dahl and Brian Delaurenti have been delighting Instagrammers for four years now with their fun photos of decorated beards. Now the Instafamous duo behind “The Gay Beards” account is taking on a new challenge. They’re giving a Tedx Portland talk in April. MORE’s Molly Riehl chats with Johnathan and Brian about being social media stars, what they’re planning for their talk and their tips for taking on Portland.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.