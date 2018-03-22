Police: Man accused of seriously injuring off-duty Tigard police officer in Hwy 26 crash arrested

Police: Man accused of seriously injuring off-duty Tigard police - KPTV - FOX 12

A man accused of crashing his vehicle into a stalled vehicle on Highway 26 at the northbound Cornelius Pass Road ramp in December, injuring an off-duty Tigard police office inside, has been arrested. 

Hillsboro police said Darby Andrew McBride was booked into the Washington County Jail Wednesday night. 

On Dec. 14, off-duty Tigard police officer Matthew Barbee was traveling west in his personal vehicle when he tried to exit Highway 26 at the northbound Cornelius Pass Road ramp since his car experienced mechanical issues.

While trying to pull over to the shoulder, Barbee was inside the car and was struck in the rear by another vehicle. He was transported to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in a Life Flight with serious injuries.

Police said McBride was the driver of the car that hit Barbee's vehicle. At the time of the crash, McBride stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. 

McBride faces charges of third-degree assault, reckless driving and second-degree criminal mischief. 

He is scheduled to arraigned at 3 p.m. Thursday. 

