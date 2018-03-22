Troopers: Man arrested for stabbing brother at rest area in Linn Co.

Oregon State Police arrested a man who they said stabbed his brother at a rest area in Linn County early Thursday morning.

Troopers responded to a stabbing at the Oak Grove Rest Area along Interstate 5 southbound at midnight. While receiving information, they learned the victim had been taken away by a car from the scene heading towards Coburg.

OSP said some troopers met with the victim at the Coburg exit with medical personnel while other troopers responded to the rest area.

At the rest area, the suspect was found and arrested. Troopers learned that the suspect and victim are brothers, according to investigators.

The victim, 33-year-old Matthew J. Arnold, was taken to a medical center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers said the suspect, 35-year-old Nicholas M. Arnold, was taken to the Linn County jail on one count of first-degree assault.

OSP did not release any information on what may have led to the stabbing.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.