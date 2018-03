Actor Jim Caviezel may be best known for his role as Jesus in Mel Gibson’s 2004 film, “The Passion of the Christ.” Now he’s making his return to faith-based films, starring as Luke in the movie, “Paul, Apostle of Christ.” MORE’s Molly Riehl spoke with Jim and his co-star James Faulkner, who plays Paul, about the importance of the film.

