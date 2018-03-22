Cameras installed on NE Marine Drive to catch speeding drivers

Newly installed safety cameras on one of northeast Portland’s busiest roads will now be used to fine drivers who exceed the posted speed limit.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation said the two cameras, part of the organization’s Speed Safety Camera program, began issuing written warnings on Feb. 20 as part of a 30-day period.

On Thursday, that warning period expired and PBOT said the cameras started to be used to issue speeding tickets.

The speed enforcement technology was added to utility poles on Northeast Marine Drive, one of 30 streets that comprise “Portland’s High Crash Network,” as identified by PBOT, who said the roads in the network makeup 8 percent of Portland streets but account for 57 percent of fatal crashes citywide.



“This road gets shut down so often from accidents,” Troy Ford of Pacific Power Boats said, a business located on NE Marine Drive near one of the camera spots. “I’ve seen a lot of bad accidents right here at 33rd & Marine Drive. So, yeah, something has to be done.”

One of the cameras, which records a photo and video of speeding drivers, is located along the westbound lane near Northeast 138th Avenue.The second points eastbound near Northeast 33rd Avenue.

After the combined media and speed data is recorded from a vehicle, it is sent electronically to the Portland Police Bureau who decides whether or not to issue a citation.

Digital speed reader boards, which warn drivers of their current speed and the oncoming use of photo enforcement, have also been installed at least 100 yards prior to the cameras, as required by state law.

PBOT said the data obtained during the trial period revealed that the technology is already aiding in dropping speeds. During the first month period, the recorded number of the most targeted violators of drivers speeding 10 mph over the limit or faster dropped dramatically by about 95 percent.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.