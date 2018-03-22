Rewards now up to $10K in search for missing Woodburn woman last seen at Keizer bar

Images from left: Surveillance image from July 16, 2017 in Tequila Nights Bar and Grill in Keizer. Family photo of Cynthia Crystal Martinez. Photo of person of interest Jamie Alvarez-Olivera provided by Keizer Police Department. (KPTV)

Two rewards worth up to $10,500 are being offered in the search for a missing Woodburn woman last seen at a bar in Keizer in July 2017.

Investigators are again asking for the public’s help in the unsolved disappearance of Cynthia Crystal Martinez. Investigators said she was at Tequila Nights Bar and Grill, 3393 River Road North in Keizer, the night of July 15, 2017 and left with two men around 2:35 a.m. July 16, 2017.

Surveillance cameras captured Martinez leaving the bar with one of the men, Jamie Alvarez-Olivera, who has been named by detectives as a person of interest in her disappearance.

Olivera was last known to be employed locally as a laborer who harvested berries, police said. He is believed to have left the Marion County area on July 16, 2017, a short time after Martinez was last seen with him.

Family members said Martinez was at the bar in Keizer that night to celebrate with friends just days after her 26th birthday.

The FBI is offering a reward up to $8,000 and Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that directly results in the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the disappearance of Martinez. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Keizer Police Department tip line at 503-856-3529.

Family members said Martinez is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 145 pounds with long black hair and multiple tattoos, including tattoos on her chest that say “Dominguez” and “Trust No One.” Police said she is the mother of four young children.

