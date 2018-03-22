ODOT: Inmate steals truck during work crew cleanup in NE Portland, on the run

A search has been launched for a Multnomah County Jail inmate who stole an Oregon Department of Transportation truck and drove away from his work crew in northeast Portland.

ODOT told FOX 12 the inmate was cleaning up trash and debris in the 9400 block of Northeast Hancock Drive Thursday. ODOT officials were at the site with the work crew because they were on property managed by the department.

Around 12:22 p.m., the inmate, identified by deputies as 25-year-old Scott M. Smith of Portland, stole an ODOT work truck that was reportedly unlocked and left running and drove away.

The truck was found a short time after it was stolen, but Smith was not located.

Portland police and Multnomah County deputies are searching for Smith.

