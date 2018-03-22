ODOT: Inmate steals truck during work crew cleanup in NE Portlan - KPTV - FOX 12

ODOT: Inmate steals truck during work crew cleanup in NE Portland, on the run

Posted: Updated:
Scott Smith booking photo Scott Smith booking photo
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A search has been launched for a Multnomah County Jail inmate who stole an Oregon Department of Transportation truck and drove away from his work crew in northeast Portland.

ODOT told FOX 12 the inmate was cleaning up trash and debris in the 9400 block of Northeast Hancock Drive Thursday. ODOT officials were at the site with the work crew because they were on property managed by the department.

Around 12:22 p.m., the inmate, identified by deputies as 25-year-old Scott M. Smith of Portland, stole an ODOT work truck that was reportedly unlocked and left running and drove away.

The truck was found a short time after it was stolen, but Smith was not located.

Portland police and Multnomah County deputies are searching for Smith.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.