Police searching for suspects accused of stealing, breaking into cars in Vancouver

Vancouver police are searching for several suspects they said were behind a car theft and break-ins on Monday morning.

Police said they were called to the Heritage Place Condominiums located at W. 8th Street about a report of several cars that had windows busted out and a stolen pickup.

“They broke out the passenger side window,” HOA Secretary Tim Carrier said. “It was a massacre with all the glass everywhere.”

Surveillance cameras showed three men and a woman getting out of a silver or grey, 4-door Honda Accord and breaking into cars, according to officers.

“They scoped out each car looking for security systems, they didn’t break into any of them with security systems so the horns wouldn’t go off,” Carrier said.

Carrier said the suspected thieves then took off with his black pickup, which was later recovered by Washington State Police. He said it was filled with stolen items.

“Which didn’t come from here, so obviously they used the truck again, I guess it would have been the night before last to go out and do some other person’s neighborhood,” Carrier said.

Several people who live at the complex are pooling money together to offer a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police.

