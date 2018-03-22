Crews respond to house fire in Milwaukie, owner's cat killed

A man lost his cat on Thursday when a fire started at his home in Milwaukie.

Clackamas Fire responded to the report of a fire at the 7000 block of Southeast Overland Street around 11:50 a.m. When crews arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

During the investigation, crews learned that the man was home and had heard the smoke alarm in another room.

The man then told crews that he went to investigate and found the room on fire. He tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher, which didn't work, and then with water, but the fire had become too large.

A neighbor made a call to 911, according to investigators.

The man had inhaled smoke, but was otherwise uninjured, according to crews; however, the owner's cat did not survive.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

