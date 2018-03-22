Parkrose High School 2018 Rose Festival Court princess selected

Parkrose High School selects its 2018 Rose Festival Court princess on Thursday.

Kiara Johnson is a senior and plans to attend University of Oregon, Syracuse University or Washington State University to pursue a career as a veterinarian or journalist.

She is a member of We The People Constitution Team and Track and Field caption.

Her favorite place to visit in Portland is The Saturday Market and "Last Thursday" on Alberta Street.

Johnson said her favorite Rose Festival event is CityFair.

“I enjoy going on the rides with friends and family alongside the waterfront on a warm summer day. The carnival experience is unlike anything else, with the delicious elephant ears, fun prizes and the huge swing that allows you to experience a birds'-eye view of our beautiful Portland.”

The 2018 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen's Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union on Saturday, June 9 at 8:30 a.m. just before the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.