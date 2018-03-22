Confederate flag at Jefferson Davis Park in Washington vandalized

A Confederate flag was cut down by vandals at a park in Ridgefield on Thursday.

The flag was cut at Jefferson Davis Park, located on private property, and named after the President of the Confederacy.

The group that runs the park is the Sons of Confederate Veterans and told FOX 12 that there were at least three Confederate flags cut down in January after someone broke the flagpole locks.

This incident makes it the third case of vandalism since August when activists claimed responsibility for covering two monuments at the site in tar and paint.

"This is part of history here, and our society right now is breaking down because a lack of history, where the culture is what formed our history,” Kevin Sparks a Clark County resident said. “I don't understand it."

A larger national movement has grown to remove Confederate symbols in public areas.

In October, the Clark County Historic Preservation Commission voted to take the controversial Confederate monument off the historic registry.

Although, the flag in the park was not taken down because the park is on private land.

