Parents notified of man in truck exposing himself near Portland schools

Parents are on high alert after school officials say a man was spotted flashing students during recess.

The inappropriate behavior happened at two different schools in Portland this week: ACCESS Academy and Beverly Clearly, both located at the Rose City Park campus in northeast Portland, and also Childswork Learning Center in southeast Portland.

“It’s horrible and disgusting,” said one parent, Hillary Bilik.

On Monday, parents who have students attending schools at the Rose City Park campus were alerted by school officials with an email.

ACCESS principal, Anh Nguyen-Johnson, wrote that on Monday during middle school lunch recess, she and a seventh-grade student saw a man engaging in inappropriate behavior in his truck.

“You kind of are rattled by that,” Bilik said. “There’s just a rage that goes through you as a parent. Just really scary. It's awful.”

It happened just outside the school fence, and Nguyen-Johnson says the man drove away once he realized he was spotted.

Nguyen-Johnson also says this is the third time this school year that same truck has been seen near the school grounds.

“Just really saddened for the children that have to go through this,” said Monica Johnston, whose children will be attending Beverly Cleary next year.

Just a day later, on Tuesday, the same red Toyota pickup truck was seen at Childswork Learning Center.

Garrett Riggs, the education director there, says a student spotted the man flashing children in the playground, and then he again immediately drove away.

“I’m glad there's a reaction and the community’s looking out,” said Kali Lambson, a mother of a student at Childswork.

School officials say parents should be encouraging their children that when they see something, to say something.

And, of course, they’re advising parents to always be watchful in their own neighborhoods.

“We’re always talking about edict with strangers,” said Bilik of her children.

“I imagine after this report, he would not feel comfortable being here. I just rather he didn’t feel comfortable being anywhere,” said Franki Dennison, a teacher with Portland Public Schools, regarding the suspect.

Administrators at Childswork Learning Center say the man had light curly brownish hair and he was wearing glasses. He was driving a red Toyota pickup.

Administrators at both schools told FOX 12 they have alerted police, and officers are performing extra patrols to try and catch this suspect.

