Wanted man with ties to Oregon accused of calling FBI 1,000 times, making threats

A wanted man with ties to Oregon is accused of calling the FBI 1,000 times since December 2015 and, in several instances, making threats to kill people during his calls.

The FBI asked for the public’s help Thursday locating Shawn Frederick Weatherhead. Weatherhead is described as a transient with ties to the Springfield and Eugene areas, as well as Eureka, California and Reno, Nevada.

Agents said in early April 2017, Weatherhead threatened to kill people on at least three occasions during calls to FBI offices.

Investigators said the 1,000 calls were made to the FBI’s public access line in West Virginia, as well as to FBI offices around the country. The calls were made from Oregon, California and Nevada.

A federal judge in California issued an arrest warrant for Weatherhead in October 2017 on charges of interstate communication of a threat to injure the person of another.

Weatherhead is described as a white man with hazel eyes and brown hair. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 140 pounds with multiple tattoos on his body, including his forehead, chin, arm, wrist, hand, right leg and back. He has the word “dork” tattooed along his throat.

Anyone with information about Weatherhead’s location is asked to contact their local FBI office. In Oregon, that number is 503-224-4181. Tips can also be made online at tips.fbi.gov.

