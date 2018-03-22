Police: Suspect involved in Oregon City armed robbery arrested

A suspect involved in an armed robbery and pursuit earlier this month has been arrested.

On March 14, Oregon City police responded to an armed robbery call at the Fred Meyer store located on Molalla Avenue around 12 p.m.

Before police arrived, the suspect fled the scene. Officers found the vehicle on northbound I-205 near Gladstone and tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect fled.

Officers pursued the suspect but lost track of the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was later discovered near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Duke Street. Officers searched the area for the suspect but did not locate him.

Detectives investigating the case were able to identify the suspect as 33-year-old Jacob D. Bundy, of Hillsboro.

Bundy was arrested Thursday morning and has been booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, menacing, second-degree theft, and a no bail parole violation warrant. His bail is set at $262,500.

