Man accused of assault at Vancouver park after Pokemon Go game battle

Two men said they were assaulted by a suspect who was upset over the outcome of a Pokemon Go game battle in Vancouver.

Stephen Jolly, 59, was arraigned Thursday on charges of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and third-degree malicious mischief.

Andrew Otton and Grayson Hagstrom told FOX 12 the attack happened earlier this month near the Burnt Bridge Creek Trail.

They said they were playing Pokemon Go, when Jolly became upset after being beaten in a battle within the game.

They said Jolly went to his car, grabbed a tire iron and began hitting a table they were sitting at, before the situation further escalated.

“I was telling him to calm down. He grabs my shoulder and puts his fist like right on my face and I’m just like, don’t do that, and then he brings the tire iron up to me,” Otton said.

The men then wrestled to the ground.

“My only thing was to get the tire iron away from him before he hit anyone, so that nobody got hurt,” said Hagstrom.

Jolly pleaded not guilty in court Thursday and was in jail on $20,000 bail. The case is set to go to trial in May.

