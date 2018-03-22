Blazers center Zach Collins visits kids at Hillsboro Boys & Girls Club

Kids at the Hillsboro Boys & Girls Club got a special treat on Thursday: a visit from Portland Trail Blazers center Zach Collins.

The Inukai Family Club of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metro held an event for local kids and their family, and Collins showed up as a surprise guest.

Collins met with young fans and posed for photos. he said events like these are a highlight of his job.

"A couple kids came up to us in their Blazer gear, telling us, telling me they love watching the Blazers," said Collins. "A couple of them told me I was their favorite player, so that means a lot. Especially as a rookie when no one really knows my name yet."

Collins also said he knows that many of the kids at the Boys & Girls Club are going through difficult times, and he's glad he could be there to brighten their day.

