Police: Pedestrian killed in crash on Swan Island

A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash early Friday morning on Swan Island, Portland police said.

Officers responded at 4:21 a.m. to the report of a deadly crash involving and vehicle and pedestrian at North Basin Avenue and North Emerson Street.

When police and medical personnel arrived at the scene, they found the pedestrian dead.

Police said the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating in the investigation.

Officers are redirecting traffic from the crash site. North Basin Avenue near North Emerson Street is closed in both directions until officers complete their investigation. Police said drivers who need to use North Basin Avenue for the next few hours should anticipate a delay.

Police did not release any information on the pedestrian.

