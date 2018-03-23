Travelers flock to PDX in ‘spring break spike’

Portland International Airport expected thousands more travelers than usual Friday as people prepared to fly to spring break destinations.

About 55,000 passengers are expected to travel through PDX Friday - one of the airport’s busiest days of the year. The normal daily average is 51,000.

The uptick in travelers is known as the “spring break spike.”

Here’s the silver lining at @flypdx - almost every flight is on time! #Springbreak2k18 pic.twitter.com/qaWTfAqFzr — Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) March 23, 2018

Adding to the crowd: about 300 high schoolers from Oregon City headed for @Disneyland! pic.twitter.com/jYHF2bo6NH — Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) March 23, 2018

PDX says the other busy spring break days are next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

In total, the airport is expecting about 960,000 spring break travelers between March 22 and April 8.

PDX told FOX 12 these tips for easier travel:

Arrive at least 90 minutes before your flight.

Plan ahead for parking, check how full the lots are before you go.

Pack smart by making sure no banned items are in your bags.

