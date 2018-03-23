On The Go With Joe at Scout Beer - KPTV - FOX 12

On The Go With Joe at Scout Beer

Reporter Joe Vithayathil
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Spring has arrived and a local taproom in southeast gives you all you need to enjoy the added hour of daylight.

Scout Beer, located at 1516 Southeast 10th Avenue in Portland, is a tap house home to a beer garden, fire pit and food pod.

The tap house is also home to Nineteen27 S'mores, a food cart serving gourmet s’mores with all handmade ingredients and local products such as Bee Local.

Nineteen27 S'mores came up with its name after learning that the first document s'mores recipe was in a 1927 girl's scout's handbook.

Learn s'more about Scout Beer at www.scoutpdx.com/

FOX 12

