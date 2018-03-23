Spring snow day: Snow dusts NW Oregon, SW Washington

Residents across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington woke up to snow on the ground Friday morning, an uncommon weather event for early spring.

Flakes stuck to the ground in Portland's West Hills, but was mostly slushy.

FOX 12's Andy Carson went up to Council Crest where there was snow coming down throughout the morning.

A post shared by Andy C (@andythec) on Mar 23, 2018 at 6:44am PDT

While doing weather coverage on Good Day Oregon this morning, Andy Carson had to make a snow angel! pic.twitter.com/HiVPWV81BX — FOX 12 Oregon KPTV (@fox12oregon) March 23, 2018

While some fun in the snow was had Friday morning, the weather did result in studded tired season being extended.

Based on future forecast, ODOT and WSDOT have extended the studded tire season through April 15th. #pdxtraffic — Tony Martinez (@TonyMartinezGDO) March 23, 2018

