Spring snow day: Snow dusts NW Oregon, SW Washington

FOX 12 viewer photo of snow in Dallas FOX 12 viewer photo of snow in Dallas
Residents across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington woke up to snow on the ground Friday morning, an uncommon weather event for early spring. 

Flakes stuck to the ground in Portland's West Hills, but was mostly slushy. 

FOX 12's Andy Carson went up to Council Crest where there was snow coming down throughout the morning. 

While some fun in the snow was had Friday morning, the weather did result in studded tired season being extended. 

