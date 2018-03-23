Police ID pedestrian killed by vehicle in NE Portland

A man who was killed in northeast Portland after being hit by a car was identified on Friday.

Police responded to the crash location at 12200 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard at 9:12 p.m. on Wednesday.

When crews arrived on the scene they found a man, identified as Logan Dunlap, 20, on the ground suffering from serious injuries. After medical aid, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and has cooperated with investigators.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the driver has not been arrested or issued any citations, according to police.

Police said once the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office for review and determination if any charges should be filed.

