Deputies, Crime Stoppers offering reward for missing inmate who stole ODOT truck

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking the public's help in locating an escaped inmate on Friday.

An inmate, Scott Smith, escaped from an inmate work crew and stole an ODOT work truck on Thursday.

The car was recovered in northeast Portland, according to deputies but Smith was not found.

Deputies describe Smith as a white man, who is 6 feet 1 inches, 150 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes, with multiple tattoos including chest, back and neck.

Officials do not have any more information on the incident.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

To submit an anonymous tip visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips or online at https://www.p3tips.com/823

