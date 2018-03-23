Portugal. The Man “proud to be part” March for Our Lives Rally

Grammy-winning band Portugal. The Man will perform at tomorrow’s March for Our Lives Rally. Band members John Gourley and Zach Carothers told MORE’s Molly Riehl they’re showing solidarity with local students, as they call for an end to gun violence. MORE also spoke with four of the students who will be speaking at the rally tomorrow. Of the students, Carothers said, “If these guys are the future, I’m proud to be a part of it.

The March for Our Lives Rally starts gathering at the North Park Blocks downtown at 10am tomorrow.

