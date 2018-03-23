Portugal. The Man “proud to be part” March for Our Lives Rally - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Portugal. The Man “proud to be part” March for Our Lives Rally

Posted: Updated:
Image KPTV Image KPTV
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Grammy-winning band Portugal. The Man will perform at tomorrow’s March for Our Lives Rally. Band members John Gourley and Zach Carothers told MORE’s Molly Riehl they’re showing solidarity with local students, as they call for an end to gun violence. MORE also spoke with four of the students who will be speaking at the rally tomorrow. Of the students, Carothers said, “If these guys are the future, I’m proud to be a part of it.

The March for Our Lives Rally starts gathering at the North Park Blocks downtown at 10am tomorrow.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.