Actor Henry Winkler was in town Thursday night to debut his new HBO series, “Barry,” at northwest Portland’s Cinema 21 theater. He told MORE’s Molly Riehl the show was “one of the stunning projects” he’s worked on during his career as an actor. Henry also reflected on the role that shot him to stardom, Arthur Fonzarelli on the hit sitcom, “Happy Days.”

