Two hurt in explosion at HP campus in Corvallis

Two hurt in explosion at HP campus in Corvallis

By The Associated Press
CORVALLIS, OR (AP) -

Authorities say two people were injured in an explosion at the HP Inc. campus in Corvallis.

The Gazette-Times reports that firefighters responded at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday to reports of an explosion on the high-tech campus.

Corvallis Fire Department spokesman Jim Patton says a hydrogen generator exploded inside a laboratory. He did not know what caused the generator to explode.

Patton says the damage was contained to the room where the explosion occurred. He says there was no fire and no toxic or unsafe materials were released.

Patton says paramedics took two people to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.

No information was immediately available on their identities or the extent of their injuries.

