Oaks Park set to unleash newest roller coaster: Adrenaline Peak

Just in time for spring break, Oaks Amusement Park is set to unleash its newest roller coaster: Adrenaline Peak.

Oaks Park announced last summer that a new roller coaster was going up with a 1,050-foot track, 72-foot vertical lift, 97-degree loop and speeds up to 45 mph.

A contest was launched to name the new ride. The winning name, Adrenaline Peak, was selected from more than 4,500 entries.

“This new attraction will be unlike anything Portland has experienced before and features thrill-filled drops, loops, twists, and turns, sure to dazzle the true roller coaster fan,” according to Oaks Park.

The new ride is set to open to the public on the Oaks Amusement Park midway Saturday.

FOX 12’s Joe V. got a preview of Adrenaline Peak on Friday and took a ride on the roller coaster live on the FOX 12 Noon News.

