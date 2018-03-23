Heavy snow falls overnight in parts of the Mid-Willamette Valley

Surprise! You’ve got snow. Quite a few people woke up this morning in the Mid-Willamette Valley to flakes falling.

The heaviest snow was in the coast range and the hills above Dallas and Newberg. Off Oakdale Road, near Dallas, the snow piled up nearly a foot deep.

“My wife says there is snow out here and I said 'ah there can’t be any snow',” Bob Dorig said.

He and his wife Sherry woke up to everything covered in white.

“I walked out here and there is a lot of snow, so I walked out here and measured it and I have eleven and a half to twelve inches,” Dorig said.

The two said the snow started falling last night and they didn’t think much of it, but by morning they said things had really piled up. It’s the most they have seen all winter.

“This year we had maybe two or three inches at the most, three or four times and it melts right off, last year we had a lot of snow,” Dorig said.

Further north in the hills above Newberg cars was sent slipping and sliding as they made their way through deep snow.

“This late in the year you would not expect it,” Skyler Park said.

Things were so bad on Highway 219 it was closed so plows and tow crews could clear the road.

“Getting through town was alright and then up here it was pretty bad on Mountain Top and Jaquith, I got stuck in my truck,” Park said.

Park adds he brought his tractor out to help anyone else who may have been sent sliding.

