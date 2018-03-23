Man hit by minivan in Bethany, critically injured

A man was left in critical condition after being hit by a minivan in a residential area in Bethany.

The Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a neighborhood off of Northwest 131st and Northwest Greenwood Drive.

When crews arrived at the scene, they learned that a woman driving a minivan said that her car had malfunctioned and that she was unable to slow down.

According to crews, the car ran off the road into a T-intersection and then onto the sidewalk where it hit a 72-year-old man who was walking with a suitcase.

The man was treated by medical personnel and was taken to a nearby hospital for critical non-life threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and has been cooperating with investigators, said crews.

Crews said they are investigating the cause and if there was a malfunction with the driver's car.

Authorities believe the woman will not face any criminal charges.

Crews do not have either the driver or victim’s name at this time.

