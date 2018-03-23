Students in Portland preparing for Saturday's March for Our Lives rally

Students across the country are preparing for Saturday’s March for Our Lives rallies, including teenagers in Portland.

“I would’ve never expected that I would be part of something like this,” 8th grader, Finn Jacobson said.

“It will be a great day and I’m really excited for it,” high school senior, Calum Nguyen said.

More than 8,000 people online said they plan to attend the student-led March for Our Lives rally in downtown Portland Saturday.

“I think it’s incredible,” high school freshman, Eliana Andrews said.

The event is calling for an end to gun violence after last month’s mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school.

“I want it to be hard for people to get semi-automatic rifles and weapons of war,” Andrews said.

“I remember Columbine clearly and I thought something would change after that, but it kept happening and happening,” PSU student, Alyssa Diaz said.

The protest is one of hundreds planned across the nation.

“It’s exciting,” Andrews said. “It’s getting me pumped for tomorrow.”

Portland’s rally is set to stat at 10 a.m. at the North Park Blocks downtown. People will then march and end up at Pioneer Courthouse Square.

It’s there where the Grammy award-winning Portland band Portugal. The Man is set to play. Student speakers will also get up on stage.

“There will be poems, they’ll be speaking about policy changes,” Nguyen said.

Marches are also planned in Salem and Vancouver.

