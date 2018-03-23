Police: Truck driver fell asleep, crashed on I-5 causing highway closure near Kelso

A truck driver fell asleep and crashed on Interstate 5 causing a traffic backup Friday morning near Kelso, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the scene three miles north of Kelso at 6:52 a.m.

Washington State Patrol reported 24-year-old Oleg A. Baran of Covington, Washington was driving a 2013 Freightliner with a box trailer south when he fell asleep.

Troopers said Baran then overcorrected and rolled the truck, blocking all three southbound lanes of I-5.

The highway was blocked for hours before fully reopening by around 11 a.m.

Baran was cited on the charge of second-degree negligent driving. Washington State Patrol reported he was not injured in the crash.

