Police: Truck driver fell asleep, crashed on I-5 causing highway - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Truck driver fell asleep, crashed on I-5 causing highway closure near Kelso

Posted: Updated:
Photo: WSP Photo: WSP
KELSO, WA (KPTV) -

A truck driver fell asleep and crashed on Interstate 5 causing a traffic backup Friday morning near Kelso, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the scene three miles north of Kelso at 6:52 a.m.

Washington State Patrol reported 24-year-old Oleg A. Baran of Covington, Washington was driving a 2013 Freightliner with a box trailer south when he fell asleep.

Troopers said Baran then overcorrected and rolled the truck, blocking all three southbound lanes of I-5.

The highway was blocked for hours before fully reopening by around 11 a.m.

Baran was cited on the charge of second-degree negligent driving. Washington State Patrol reported he was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.